The Omicron wave of Covid-19 has already peaked in New York and several other major cities — according to one prominent public health expert.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the Big Apple has already faced the worst of Omicron.

“If you look at what’s happening across the east coast right now, New York City, Washington, D.C., Maryland, probably Florida as well, have already peaked,” Gottlieb said. “Maybe Rhode Island and Delaware too. You’re gonna start to see that in the statistics this week. You’re gonna start those curves, those epidemic curves bend down.”

The concern now shifts to the middle of the country, according to Dr. Gottlieb. He believes that certain areas hard hit by the Delta wave may be in for a rough patch as they are about to see rapid Omicron surges.

“The risk right now is to the Midwest,” Gottlieb said. “Where you have rising infection, where they aren’t in the thick of their Omicron wave yet. And you have states that had high hospitalization rates going into this. They had a lot of infection going into this. They had a lot of Delta infection, they had been coming out of their Delta wave. So their hospital census was already high, and now they’re seeing Omicron infections pick up.”

