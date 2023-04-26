‘Something Awful Would Need To Happen To Donald Trump’: CNN Analyst Brutally Torpedoes New GOP Candidate

CNN analyst S.E. Cupp gave a savage summation of a new GOP presidential candidate, saying “Something awful would have to happen to Donald Trump” in order for him to win.

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch if that fever is like 98.9 degrees, Republican former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made it official Wednesday by announcing his candidacy for the presidency.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor John Berman hosted Cupp to assess Hutchinson’s chances, and she gave a brutal reply — while also noting Hutchinson’s heart is in the right place:

JOHN BERMAN: He will join an already crowded Republican pool. CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp joins us now. Let’s dive in, see what I did there? S.E. CUPP: I do. I do. JOHN BERMAN: S.E., there have been polls. Right. Asa Hutchinson is not polling particularly well right now. I think we actually have a poll showing him at roughly zero. And I’m not asking this facetiously for Asa Hutchinson to win the Republican presidential nomination. What would need to happen? S.E. CUPP: I don’t mean to be off-color, but something awful would need to happen to Donald Trump. And that could, that could be jail. That could be something else. But he is the clear front runner. And I don’t see anyone, least of all Asa Hutchinson, no offense to him, someone who wants to have a debate-oriented conversation and a issues-oriented campaign. That’s just not cutting it for Republican voters right now. That’s not cutting through. JOHN BERMAN: What’s his theory of the case, then? What is Asa Hutchinson? I don’t mean to pick on him, but he’s the one announcing today. What’s his theory of the case? S.E. CUPP: Occasionally people run to get a message out there. And I think what he’s trying to do is steer the Republican Party back to its ideals. It’s something Paul Ryan talks about, why he’s still inside Fox. He’s trying to steer right wing media and the Republican Party back to its founding principles, which Trump completely abandoned, and Republicans followed suit. So I don’t I don’t blame someone like Asa Hutchinson saying, I want to get out there and I want to put our policies and our platform first. There’s a cause in that. It’s not winning the presidency, but it’s a good cause.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com