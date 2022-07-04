Still at Large: Highland Park Remains on Alert for Active Shooter After 4th of July Parade Mass Shooting

A manhunt is underway for the person behind the Monday shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago.

At least five people were killed and 16 others were sent to the hospital, according to the City of Highland Park. People at the parade ran for cover, according to videos posted on Twitter including by The Chicago Sun Times‘ Lynn Sweet.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started.

According to Highland Park police, the situation is still active. Six people have been killed, 31 have been injured and 24 people have been transferred to the hospital.

According to WGN’s Dan Ponce, “witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan’s and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots.”

Witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan's and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots. The shooter is still at large and North Shore residents are being asked to stay inside.

Highland Park police described the shooter as a male, “approximately 18 to 20 years old with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.” A rifle was recovered from the scene, according to police.

