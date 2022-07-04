JUST IN: Chicago Area Fourth of July Parade Interrupted by Gunfire, Multiple People Reportedly Wounded

A mass shooting reportedly broke out during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago. It is not clear the scale of the shooting, but initial reports reveal that at least five people were bloodied per a local reporter on the scene.

Video has emerged from the parade:

#Breaking #BreakingNews #Urgent #July4th #July4 🚨🚨🚨🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Several people have been shot at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. At least 9 victims and at least 1 dead. Video below of the parade at the time. pic.twitter.com/qARnkI1AQD — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) July 4, 2022

Writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, Lynn Sweet reports:

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, sending hundreds of people running for safety. As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened. Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. Multiple people were shot. A reporter saw five people bloodied. A blanket was covering one person.

There has been a sharp rise in mass shootings of late, most notably a shopping center in Buffalo by a white supremacist and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

UPDATE: Nine people have been reportedly shot according to a Facebook post by Lake & McHenry County Scanner:

The municipality of nearby Deerfield has announced via Twitter that they have canceled their Fourth of July parade:

Due to a shooting in Highland Park, Family Days activities at Jewett Park have been cleared and the parade is canceled. Please share that the parade activities are canceled with your family and friends. — Village of Deerfield (@Deerfield_IL) July 4, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more news reveals itself…

