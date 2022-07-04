JUST IN: Chicago Area Fourth of July Parade Interrupted by Gunfire, Multiple People Reportedly Wounded
A mass shooting reportedly broke out during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago. It is not clear the scale of the shooting, but initial reports reveal that at least five people were bloodied per a local reporter on the scene.
Video has emerged from the parade:
Writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, Lynn Sweet reports:
The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, sending hundreds of people running for safety.
As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened.
Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired.
Multiple people were shot. A reporter saw five people bloodied. A blanket was covering one person.
There has been a sharp rise in mass shootings of late, most notably a shopping center in Buffalo by a white supremacist and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
UPDATE: Nine people have been reportedly shot according to a Facebook post by Lake & McHenry County Scanner:
The municipality of nearby Deerfield has announced via Twitter that they have canceled their Fourth of July parade:
This is a developing story and will be updated as more news reveals itself…
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com