During a coronavirus roundtable meeting on Thursday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams delivered a message to President Donald Trump that seemed to strongly encourage him to keep wearings face masks in public.

For months, Trump refused to wear a mask in public and, just two months ago, joined Fox News anchor Brit Hume in mocking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for donning a mask. Finally, 20 days, ago, after reported pleading by his aides, the president wore a mask in public and he has since president endorsed mask wearing, calling it “patriotic.” But since then, he has been seen out in public numerous times — at his hotel, at a fundraiser —neither wearing one nor social distancing.

As Adams was reiterating a few points made by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force, he then turned to recounting a recent experience he had in Miami, which he somewhat inexplicably called “Trump country.”

“Mr. President, I want to thank you for emphasizing the three Ws. Number one, wash your hands. Number two, watch your distance. Number three, wear a mask,” Adams said. “I was in Miami just a few weeks ago, and I promised that I would tell you this. I was in Trump country. They told me to deliver you a message, Mr. President. They told me to tell you you look badass in a face mask.”

The crowd murmured its laughter in response to the joke.

“I promised them I would tell you that,” Adams added, and then turned to address the camera. “Miami, I told the president he looks badass in a face mask.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]