Public health experts and politicians from both parties have said President Donald Trump should be personally encouraging mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic. The president has said in recent interviews that he personally has no problem with masks, but has dismissed the idea of a nationwide mandate.

Members of the White House’s own coronavirus task force have been talking up the importance of mask-wearing, and the surgeon general himself was begging Fox News viewers Monday morning to wear masks and saying it’s not about taking away freedoms.

The president recently wore a mask when visiting Walter Reed, and on Monday he shared a photo of himself wearing a mask to finally tout it as something “many people say” is an act of patriotism.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus,” the president tweeted, “and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Trump was criticized for not encouraging mask-wearing earlier on during the pandemic, even wearing one himself. In late May, he retweeted Fox News’ Brit Hume sharing a photo of Joe Biden wearing a mask and saying, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

