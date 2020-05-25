comScore

Trump Joins Brit Hume in Mocking Biden Memorial Day Mask

By Rudy TakalaMay 25th, 2020, 8:05 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday joined Fox News’ Brit Hume in mocking former Vice President Joe Biden, who appeared in public for the first time in two months wearing a black face mask.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today,” Hume wrote in a message on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of Biden wearing a face mask as he laid a wreath at a Delaware veterans park on Memorial Day. Trump promptly retweeted Hume’s message.

It was the first time the 77-year-old Biden has left his home since self-quarantining mid-March. The former vice president has released a series of video messages since isolating in his home but has been frequently mocked for technical difficulties — including a flock of geese who honked over an address he delivered last week as a Secret Service member peered over his shoulder.

Trump has been slammed for refusing to wear a face mask in public, with the exception of an appearance at Ford Motor Company last week.

 

