Susan Collins Calls Trump Announcement on Stopping Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election ‘A Huge Mistake’

President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement about stopping stimulus negotiations until after the election sent shockwaves through DC, and even concerned some Republicans.

Senator Susan Collins put out a statement saying, “Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake. I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues.”

Republican Congressman John Katko tweeted “I disagree with the President” and encouraged the president to “rethink this move”:

I disagree with the President. With lives at stake, we cannot afford to stop negotiations on a relief package. The Problem Solvers Caucus has a proposal that both sides agreed on and can bring negotiators back to the table. I strongly urge the President to rethink this move. — Rep. John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) October 6, 2020

According to Axios, even some Trump advisers said “they are utterly perplexed by the decision” and one Republican lawmaker “told Axios that this is ‘a gift’ for Pelosi.”

Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, defended the president’s decision:

Senate Majority Leader McConnell tells Capitol pool reporters he backs President Trump's decision to pull out of COVID relief talks until after the election. "I think his view was that they were not gonna produce a result and that we needed to concentrate on what's achievable." https://t.co/XmE6VRim7y — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) October 6, 2020

Nancy Pelosi's all-or-nothing approach has derailed relief negotiations every single time. Today is no different. At a minimum, Democrats should now join Republicans in re-opening the already-funded Paycheck Protection Program so businesses can keep paying their employees. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 6, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]