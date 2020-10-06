comScore

Susan Collins Calls Trump Announcement on Stopping Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election ‘A Huge Mistake’

By Josh FeldmanOct 6th, 2020, 6:01 pm

President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement about stopping stimulus negotiations until after the election sent shockwaves through DC, and even concerned some Republicans.

Senator Susan Collins put out a statement saying, “Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake. I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues.”

Republican Congressman John Katko tweeted “I disagree with the President” and encouraged the president to “rethink this move”:

According to Axios, even some Trump advisers said “they are utterly perplexed by the decision” and one Republican lawmaker “told Axios that this is ‘a gift’ for Pelosi.”

Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, defended the president’s decision:

