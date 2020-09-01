Texas Meteorologist Found Dead After Tragic Facebook Post Alleging Past Abuse

Texas news meteorologist Kelly Plasker was found dead on Sunday morning shortly after she posted a tragic Facebook post in which she accused her former high school band director of conducting a “grooming and abusive” relationship with her for five years. She ominously closed the post, saying: “My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore.”

On Sunday evening (and again on Monday morning), KCBD, the NBC affiliate in Lubbock, Texas, ran a clip memorializing the 42-year-old Plasker, who was the weekend morning weather forecaster for the channel. And while the news station did not explain how Plasker died, at the end of the segment, it included the phone number and link to the Suicide Prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255 and suicidepreventionalifeline.org.

In her Facebook post, Plasker appears to allege that her former band director engaged in an improper — and possibly illegal — relationship with her.

I got thrown off course in high school by a man twice my age. My band director, using his time at Frenship high school to find his new “soul mate! he was supposed to be somebody looking out for me, but instead of looking out for me he looked at me in ways that men should not look at children. And I realize now that predators pick off easy prey. Particularly those without much family support or resources.

The bad habits and games being in that 5 year long relationship can be called grooming and abusive at times call it total manipulation. I have unfortunately carried into relationships of mine that would’ve probably been beautiful had I not been convinced that I wasn’t worthy that I was never going to be good enough for anybody with which I can make memories and growold [sic] together.

Plasker then seemed to reference the name of the man who she says abused her by mentioning her son, Thomas, who committed suicide when he was 19. And she also intimated that other women had been victims of the former band director as well.

The bottom line I tried to encourage Jon to love Thomas but I have sadly learned that not only were Laura and I his students and victims of his inappropriate use of authority as an educator but have been contacted by more women with the same stories.

She then concluded the post with a chilling finality, calling it a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross.”

Plasker’s KCBD colleagues praised her forecasts and her personality as valued member of their news team. And then reminded viewers who are struggling with mental illness to contact the Suicide Prevention hotline vis phone 1-800-273-8255 or online suicidepreventionalifeline.org.

