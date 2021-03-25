Fox News host Tucker Carlson nodded in agreement as guest Jesse Kelly railed against left-wing elitists and warned that conservatives might embrace a fascist leader in the near future in response.

On Thursday night, Carlson led off a segment by blasting Hunter Biden over allegations that the president’s son lied on a handgun registration form and allowed a pistol to be abandoned in a garbage can without any repercussions. Then, to further address the outrage, he brought on conservative talk show host Jesse Kelly.

“How do you think it would work if you lied on a federal gun form?” Carlson asked.

” I think I wouldn’t be on your show right now unless they were allowing me to do it from Fort Leavenworth somewhere,” Kelly shot back, playing along with the Fox host’s leading question.

“Exactly,” Carlson quickly added.

“We both know how this works,” Kelly added. “Rules for powerful Democrats and rules for people like you and I. This is what they do and people are sick of it. It’s making people feel hopeless. It feels like there is no justice out there. It feels as useless as going to a feminist rally and trying to find a woman who can cook.”

Ignoring the crude sexist joke, Carlson replied: “Why should I be a good citizen if they don’t have to follow the rules. I mean, things kind of break down at some point, don’t they?”

“They will break down. They’re breaking down, Tucker,” Kelly said. “I have said this before and I’m telling you I’m worried that I’m right. The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years…”

At that point Carlson nodded and quietly added: “Right, that’s right.”

“There are 60, 70 million of us. We are not a tiny minority,”Kelly continued. “If we are all going to be treated like criminals and all subject to every single law while Antifa, Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free then the right is going to take drastic measures. It’s not about Hunter Biden and his drug use. Nobody cares the guy was bumping booger sugar lines on European hookers on the weekend. It’s about justice, that he’s not being held accountable for and none of the Bidens are,, but you would be and so would I, Tucker.”

“So well put and absolutely right,” Carlson said, shaking his head for emphasis. “We are moving toward actual extremism because they’re undermining the system that kept extremism at bay. I don’t think we can say that enough.”

Of note, in August 2019, Carlson offered a starkly different take, famously dismissing white supremacy as a “hoax” and claimed the threat from far right white extremists is “actually not a real problem in America.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

