Following the El Paso shooting and the growing concern about white nationalism and white supremacy, Tucker Carlson mocked the media concern and said it’s a “hoax” being used to divide the country.

Carlson mockingly showed how the media wanted Trump to “denounce this supposedly existential threat to our nation” before showing media criticisms of the president’s speech Monday.

“It’s not the job of this show to defend the president and everything he says,” Carlson said. “Some things we are not going to defend. But in point of fact, he never endorsed white supremacy or came close to endorsing white supremacy. That’s just a lie. But he condemned it anyway. Their response, ‘he didn’t really mean it.'”

He showed clips of Don Lemon saying Trump’s words “ring hollow when he coddles white supremacists” and CNN’s Kirsten Powers saying, “It’s the arsonist coming and saying they want to help put out the fire.”

Carlson went on to say “the whole thing is a lie” and mocked the media concern about white supremacy:

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium. I mean, seriously. This is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking. ‘White supremacy, that’s the problem.’ This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.”

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com