The Daily Caller is threatening to sue the Louisville Metro Police Department after officers reportedly arrested and charged two of its reporters with misdemeanors related to breaking curfew during riots in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday evening.

Footage showed the outlet’s Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura being detained shortly before midnight for attempting to record riots taking place related to the death of Breonna Taylor. Daily Caller Editor in Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll initially expressed hope on Twitter that the pair would be released promptly, writing that he had notified Louisville police that they “were reporting for an accredited media outlet … in the capacity of press” and adding, “My expectation is that they will be swiftly released.”

. @ShelbyTalcott and @VenturaReport have been detained and are now awaiting processing before we can attempt to post bail. pic.twitter.com/6pGYgRGoxq — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) September 24, 2020

A little after midnight, Ingersoll indicated police had refused to release the reporters, and that they would be “charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew and unlawful assembly for their alleged failure to comply with police orders to disperse and for press to relegate themselves to an ‘observation area.'”

Another reporter for the outlet, Richie McGinniss, said police relayed they would not be eligible for bail until at least Friday. In a statement through McGinniss, Talcott said police were not holding prisoners in compliance with social distancing protocols. “This is absurd,” Talcott said. “I am packed in with 28 other people in a 20×20 cell. Not all of us have masks, and there is not enough room so people are sleeping on the floor.”

In messages published on Twitter Thursday morning, Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel said he feared for their safety and threatened to sue police. “They will not even let us speak with them,” Patel wrote. “Given the fact that our reporters have been repeatedly harassed, punched and even shot at during past protests, we fear for their safety in lockup with people who may want to do them harm.

“Unlike other outlets, we have interviewed police about this and told their side of the story,” he added. “But this is not China. Those reporters flat out have a constitutionally protected role to play on our streets. The Louisville Police Department (@LMPD) is going to find out all about this in the form of a lawsuit unless things start changing fast.”

Riots broke out in the city on Wednesday after prosecutors announced a grand jury’s determination that officers were justified in killing Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville woman who was killed when six members of the city’s police department broke into her home in March. The only indictment was against one of the officers for wanton endangerment for bullets he fired that went into neighboring apartments. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency in the city and announced a 9:00 p.m. curfew extending at least through Friday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not return a request for comment from Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]