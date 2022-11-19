‘The New Tone Is Over’: Maggie Haberman Dunks On Trump Mar-a-Lago Speech Ripping Special Counsel — And ‘Rigged’ 2020 Election

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst and best-selling author Maggie Haberman delivered a few real-time dunks on former President Donald Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago, noting when he veered into conspiracy theories.

On Friday night, Trump delivered a speech at Mar-a-Lago to an America First Gala that addressed the news that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to handle the Justice Department probes into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

Haberman was following along on Twitter, and made note of two moments before dipping out.

First, Haberman wrote “‘It’s not over yet,’ Trump says of Kari Lake’s election, which she lost, in AZ.”

Trump actually went into a bit of detail as well, repeating false claims that have sparked small protests in Arizona:

Kari Lake, who just went through an incredible election. There were a lot of broken voting machines. You heard that, lots of them. They happened to be in largely Republican areas. And what happened there is a disgrace. But I want to just tell you, you did some job, Kari, and I know it’s not over yet. A friend of mine and a great gentleman, Ronnie Jackson. Congressman Ronnie Jackson…

Then, Haberman wrote “The New Tone of the teleprompter speech during his announcement is over: Trump, responding to the appointment of a special counsel, calls the 2020 election ‘rigged’ as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago.”

In that portion of the speech, Trump re-upped his familiar claim that everything anyone ever does to him is a “hoax”:

But I’ve gotten used to it. It’s lucky. It’s lucky. A lot of people wouldn’t get used to it so easily. This is a rigged deal, just as the 2020 election was rigged. And we can’t let them get away with it. We can’t do it. We cannot let this happen to our country. I’ve been going through these investigations and hoaxes and scams from the day I came down the escalator at Trump Tower and you’d really say, enough is enough. Got to get back to work. Got to prove that we have a great country again, because right now it’s not great.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

