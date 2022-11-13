WATCH: Arizona Election Protesters Demand ‘Military Step In’ — Claim Capitol Rioters Are Being ‘Tortured in Cages’

As Arizona election deniers get more and more bad news, protesters at an election office demanded “the military step in” and redo the election, claimed Jan. 6 rioters are being “tortured in cages,” and more.

After Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters and Trump raged about the results of the “electron” at length, protests at the Maricopa County election center intensified.

The crowd wasn’t very large, but they were vocal according to Reuters:

Waving flags and religious symbols, the crowd of nearly 100 positioned themselves at the entrance to the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center, which was under heavy security. Many in the group echoed Trump’s unfounded claim that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud, as they called for the military to intervene in Arizona’s election.

In video published by Reuters Sunday, protesters at the center can be heard making unhinged demands and claims:

WOMAN PROTESTER: Thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day. MALE PROTESTER: I want all of you to say a prayer right now, because there’s a bunch of people who are here with us two years ago who are right now in the D.C. gulag being tortured. A whole bunch of people are being tortured in cages in D.C. right now who were here with us two years ago. So everybody say a prayer for those innocent people being tortured. MALE PROTESTER: Then we can have free and fair elections again in the state of Arizona here. And I’m so glad that. MALE PROTESTER: We, the people, are requesting the military step in and redo our election. It was fake and false. It’s full. Our government is full of corrupt people. MALE PROTESTER: This is how mob rule… MALE PROTESTER: And nobody should fear a federal government trying to label you a terrorist because you believe in strict adherence to the Constitution.

Watch above via Reuters.

