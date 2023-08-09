‘Time Is Right For a Presidential Assassination’: Utah Man Who Threatened to Kill Biden and Trump Prosecutors Shot Dead in FBI Raid

FBI agents shot and killed a Utah man during a raid on Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened President Joe Biden and federal prosecutors with assassination.

The raid happened hours before Biden was expected to land in the state.

According to the FBI, special agents attempted to serve Craig Deleeuw Robertson a warrant in Provo when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m.

The Associated Press noted that court documents allege that Robertson mentioned “presidential assassination” and made threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York AG Letitia James.

Bragg is currently prosecuting former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records. Trump is also being prosecuted by Garland’s Department of Justice in two cases.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two,” Robertson allegedly wrote on Facebook in September 2022. “First Joe then Kamala!!!”

Robertson was facing three criminal counts: interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

In another Facebook post, Robertson reportedly wrote, “In my dream I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood. Hoorah!!!”

