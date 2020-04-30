Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who heads the House Democratic Caucus, declared that the sexual assault allegation against now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by Tara Reade deserves to be investigated “seriously.”

The remarks from Jeffries about the former Biden staffer’s explosive claim were made Wednesday on New York’s Public Radio station, WNYC — and later reported by Fox News.

“It’s got to be taken seriously because this is a serious allegation raised by a serious individual and needs to be investigated seriously,” Jeffries told WNYC. “We’ve probably got to hear from him [Biden] at some point directly.” Hours later, MSNBC announced that Biden would appear on Morning Joe on Friday morning to address Reade’s claim.

The chairman further underscored that he still has to “delve deeper” into the allegation, while stating he was busy handling the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not really in a position to say what is the appropriate mechanism, although this needs to be taken seriously,” Jeffries stated.

The remarks from Jeffries came the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended Biden against Reade’s allegation on CNN.

“I’m a big strong supporter of the #MeToo movement,” Pelosi touted Wednesday morning.

“I think it has been a great, made a great contribution to our country, and I do support Joe Biden,” Pelosi added. “I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him, and so I’m satisfied with that.”

