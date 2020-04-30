House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, after being asked on CNN’s New Day by Alisyn Camerota.

“Speaker, I also want to ask you about former Vice President Joe Biden, and about this allegation that is being made by one of his former Senate staffers. Do you think that it is time for Vice President Biden to address this head on himself?” questioned Camerota, prompting Pelosi to respond, “Well, I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation.”

“I’m a big strong supporter of the #MeToo movement. I think it has been a great… made a great contribution to our country,” she continued, before quickly moving on with, “And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him, and so I’m satisfied with that.”

Camerota pushed back, “I mean, he hasn’t, to be clear, he hasn’t addressed it. His campaign has addressed it, but he has not directly addressed it. Should he directly publicly address it?”

“You know, it’s a matter that he has to deal with. But I am impressed with the people who worked for him at the time saying they’d absolutely never heard one iota of information about this. Nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim,” Pelosi replied. “But, again, we have an important election at hand, one that is, I think, one of the most important ones that we’ve had.”

“We say that every election, but I think this one is the most crucial, and I supported him because he’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination, and connection to the American people. He understands the kitchen table issues of America’s working families, his father lost his job when he was a boy, he knows what that feels like for a family, how they’re going to pay their bills, their health bills, education of their children, supporting seniors and their families and the rest,” Pelosi claimed. “He’s the personification of hope and optimism for our country, and I was proud to endorse him. America needs a person like Joe Biden with his, again, his integrity and his vision for the future.”

As Camerota thanked Pelosi for her time, the House Speaker said, “Thank you for what you’re doing to tell the story of this. That information is so very, very important.”

