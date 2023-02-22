Dozens of the New York Times’s most well-known journalists signed a letter Tuesday slamming the leadership of their own union for defending the paper against recent accusations of transphobia.

This most recent letter in what is quickly becoming a major dust-up at the Times was drafted by Times correspondent Jeremy Peters and has collected dozens of signatures from top writers like Peter Baker, Charlie Savage, Michael Grynbaum, and Kate Zernike.

Peters’s letter is addressed to NewsGuild of New York President Susan DeCarava and takes direct aim at her response to the initial set of letters criticizing the Times. “Your letter appears to suggest a fundamental misunderstanding of our responsibilities as journalists. Regretfully, our own union leadership now seems determined to undermine the ethical and professional protections that we depend on to guard the independence and integrity of our journalism,” the Peters letter says.

The whole episode began last week when two letters signed by hundreds of activists, celebrities, pro-LGBTQ NGOs, and Times contributors accused the paper of “biased coverage of transgender people” and demanded a series of changes.

DeCarava responded to those letters, sent on behalf of groups like GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign, by defending the Times’s journalistic independence on the internal Times Guild listserv and writing that “employees are protected in collectively raising concerns that conditions of their employment constitute a hostile working environment. This was the concern explicitly raised in the letter at issue here.”

Semafor’s Max Tani reported, however, that DeCarava’s message to Times employees irked many at the paper and was seen by some as defending the Times against allegations of transphobia under the guise of objective journalism.

“Criticism of workplace conditions does not include attacking the journalism of other members. I strongly object to this letter and I would hope other members of the unit agree with me,” wrote Times reporter Stephanie Saul in the union slack over the weekend, reported Tani.

Proud to be among those signing this letter. We are journalists, not activists, and that line has to remain clear. And thanks to @jwpetersNYT for drafting this. https://t.co/CiKT0LSmjQ — stephanie saul (@stefsaul) February 22, 2023

The Times Guild replied to the Peters letter in a statement to Vanity Fair:

The Guild is committed to representing every member equally and fairly, regardless of reporting assignment. We take no position on the subject matter of editorial coverage and fight hard for every member’s right to work in a healthy and safe environment, free of harassment and discrimination. These are principles that are at the core of trade unionism and are central to our mission.

Management at the Times took issue with employees signing onto the original two letters accusing the paper of transphobia. In an email to staff, Executive Editor Joe Kahn and Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote, “We do not welcome, and will not tolerate, participation by Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums.” They noted that “participation in such a campaign is against the letter and spirit of our ethics policy.”

As far as the Times’s editorial direction, the paper appears uncowed by the demands in the original two letters. The day after they were delivered, the Times published an op-ed from former books editor Pamela Paul titled, “In Defense of J.K. Rowling.” Paul pulled no punches in both accusing Rowling’s critics of an unjust witch hunt and declaring that demonizing her is “is as dangerous as it is absurd” – she went as far as to compare Rowling’s critics to election deniers and QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Read Tuesday’s full letter from Times journalists below, via Vanity Fair:

Dear Susan, We are writing to you privately in response to your February 17th letter, which we were surprised to see. Like you, we support the right to a non-hostile workplace where everyone is respected and supported. We believe The New York Times should never engage in biased or discriminatory practices of any kind. We all strive to be part of a truly diverse news organization where everyone is treated fairly. We welcome robust and respectful critical feedback from colleagues, either in direct conversation or through internal Times channels. But your letter appears to suggest a fundamental misunderstanding of our responsibilities as journalists. Regretfully, our own union leadership now seems determined to undermine the ethical and professional protections that we depend on to guard the independence and integrity of our journalism.

Factual, accurate journalism that is written, edited, and published in accordance with Times standards does not create a hostile workplace. Every day, partisan actors seek to influence, attack, or discredit our work. We accept that. But what we don’t accept is what the Guild appears to be endorsing: A workplace in which any opinion or disagreement about Times coverage can be recast as a matter of “workplace conditions.”

Our duty is to be independent. We pursue the facts wherever they may lead. We are journalists, not activists. That line should be clear. Debates over fairness and accuracy are perfectly reasonable. We understand and respect that the Guild has an absolute duty to offer representation to members when they are subject to discipline by management. But we do not think it is the role of our union to be engaged in – and taking sides in – public debates over internal editorial decisions. Our hope is that the coming days will bring more constructive internal dialogue among Times employees and with Guild leadership that can help unify and improve our news organization. And we ask that our union work to advance, not erode, our journalistic independence. Sincerely, Reed Abelson

Maria Abi-Habib

Peter Baker

Emily Bazelon

Brooks Barnes

Julian Barnes

Susan Beachy

Jack Begg

Ginia Bellafante

Walt Bogdanich

Alan Blinder

Kellan Browning

Russ Buettner

David Chen

Nicholas Confessore

Rob Copeland

Reid Epstein

Elizabeth Dias

Harvey Dickson

Susan Dominus

Joe Drape

Jesse Drucker

Sydney Ember

Maureen Farrell

Matt Flegenheimer

Ellen Gabler

Trip Gabriel

Robert Gebeloff

Adam Goldman

Ruth Graham

Michael Grynbaum

Danny Hakim

Anemona Hartocollis

Virginia Hughes

Sharon LaFraniere

Joshua Katz

Clifford Krauss

Nicholas Kulish

Steven Lee Myers

Lisa Lerer

Sarah Lyall

Veronica Majerol

Jonathan Mahler

Sapna Maheshwari

Apoorva Mandavilli

Mark Mazzetti

Mike McIntire

Jennifer Medina

Phyllis Messinger

Rebecca O’Brien

Dennis Overbye

Ken Paul

Michael Paulson

Ivan Penn

Jeremy Peters

Michael Powell

William Rashbaum

Rebecca Robbins

Matthew Rosenberg

Katie Rosman

Michael Rothfeld

Jim Rutenberg

Margot Sanger-Katz

Charlie Savage

Stephanie Saul

Jennifer Schuessler

Kim Severson

Jessica Silver-Greenberg

Jeff Sommer

Nicole Sperling

Emily Steel

Katie Thomas

Marcela Valdes

Ken Vogel

Nancy Wartik

Mark Walker

Ben Weiser

Elizabeth Williamson

Michael Wilson

Michael Wines

David Yaffe-Bellany

Kate Zernike

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com