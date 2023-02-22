Trump Fumes Over Grand Jury Foreperson’s ‘Media Tour,’ Angrily Dismisses Georgia Probe: ‘All I Did Was Make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to fume over the “media tour” underway by Emily Kohrs, the grand jury foreperson in a 20202 election probe involving the former president.

Kohrs has spoken to multiple media outlets about her experience on the Georgia grand jury, hinting that multiple indictments could be in the works, potentially for Trump himself too. Trump fumed on Wednesday that the case is “ridiculous.”

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts,” Trump wrote.

The grand jury in the Georgia election interference probe concluded its work in January and they heard from 75 witnesses. They recommended indictments, but that doesn’t mean there are actual charges or that charges are inevitable.

At the center of this Georgia case is a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the then-president appeared to pressure his fellow Republican into finding thousands of votes in his favor that weren’t there. Trump appeared to defend the call in his Truth Social post and suggested crime in Atlanta was a reason for prosecutors to ignore a case involving him as that should be prioritized over his “two perfect phone calls.”

“This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court,” Trump wrote. “Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com