President Donald Trump’s motorcade was booed on its way to Trump National, and one protester was spotted with a sign paying tribute to the late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis.

On Saturday morning, Trump’s Twitter feed was uncharacteristically quiet, but according to pool reports, he was busy getting booed on the way to his golf course. While there was one tribute to Rep. Lewis, there was also a guy in a MAGA hat to buck up Trump’s spirits.

From Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene:

The pool passed by Trump National Golf Club in Virginia at 10am. We are now holding across the street at Lucia’s Italian restaurant. We passed some dog walkers who booed the motorcade as we went by, one woman with a sign that read “We are good trouble,” and a man in a red “Make America Great Again” cap who saluted the vans.

Trump was also greeted by protesters with signs reading “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV,” a reference to the ongoing episode in which Trump brags about passing a cognitive test.

In another pool report, Treene noted that “The pool was not tested for COVID-19 this morning.”

Rep. Lewis was laid to rest this week following a funeral that was attended by former President Barack Obama, who criticized Trump without naming him while eulogizing Lewis, and former President George W. Bush, who also spoke at the memorial.

Trump did not appear at the funeral, or otherwise mark the occasion.

