Trump Campaign Rejected Offer to Buy Stolen Ashley Biden Diary

The Trump campaign rejected an offer to buy the stolen diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, according to federal prosecutors.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander, who pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, attended a Sept. 6, 2020, Trump campaign fundraiser “with the intent of showing [Ashley Biden’s] stolen property to a representative [of the Trump campaign], hoping that the political campaign would purchase it,” according to federal prosecutors.

They were told by the Trump campaign on or around the following Sept. 10, “that the campaign was not interested in purchasing the property” and advised the defendants to “provide the items to the” FBI, prosecutors explain in the charges.

The two stole the diary in September 2020 from a private residence in Florida where Harris was living, according to prosecutors, who said that she “enlisted Kurlander to help facilitate its sale.” The two went to New York to meet with employees of the right-wing guerilla media organization Project Veritas, which prosecutors identify as “the Organization.”

Project Veritas is headquartered in New York. In November 2021, the FBI raided three homes belonging to Project Veritas employees including founder James O’Keefe.

Project Veritas, which, according to federal prosecutors, paid $40,000 for the diary and other stolen property belonging to Ashley Biden, never published the diary’s contents. The right-wing outlet National File published the entire contents of the diary, which Mediaite will not link to.

Harris and Kurlander face up to five years in federal prison.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com