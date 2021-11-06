NEW: FBI Raids James O’Keefe’s Apartment Saturday As Part of Ashley Biden Diary Investigation

On Saturday morning before sunrise, the FBI arrived at the front door of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe‘s apartment to conduct a court-ordered search as part of an investigation into the alleged theft of the diary of Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden.

The search comes two days after the FBI raided the homes of other Project Veritas staff, and just one day after O’Keefe released a video about the investigation.

The New York Times, which broke the news of the initial searches, reported Saturday on the search of O’Keefe’s home, and included comments from neighbors who witnessed it.

Jimmy Maynes, who lives next to Mr. O’Keefe at an apartment complex in Mamaroneck, said a handful of F.B.I. agents arrived early Saturday morning. “They asked for James,” Mr. Mayne said, an entertainment manager. “I thought they were banging on my door. I opened the door.” “They told me to close the door and I closed the door,” he added. “That’s exactly what happened. It was still dark.”

Another neighbor told the Times that he “clearly saw an F.B.I. raid” across the hall from his apartment. “You saw the jackets. Literally, it was just out of a movie,” he said.

In a statement on Friday regarding the prior searches, O’Keefe said the FBI “took materials of current, and former, Veritas journalists despite the fact that our legal team previously contacted the Department of Justice and voluntarily conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas’ lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent.”

“Like any reporter, we regularly deal with the receipt of source information and take steps to verify its authenticity, legality, and newsworthiness,” he wrote. “Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical, journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

The New York Times on Saturday writes that Project Veritas has in the past “relied on a former British spy named Richard Seddon to help train its operatives.”

“Flyover Media, the company that owns the website that published the pages from the diary, is registered to the same Sheridan, Wyo., address as Mr. Seddon’s company, Branch Six Consulting International,” the New York Times explains. “Mr. O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, was once the president of a company that later registered at the same address.”

This is a developing story.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com