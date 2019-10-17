Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Admits Quid Pro Quo: ‘We Do That All the Time’

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted to a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine to force an investigation into the Democratic National Committee, telling ABC News’ Jon Karl “We do that all the time.”

Mulvaney took questions at a rare White House press briefing Thursday, where Karl asked Mulvaney “You were directly involved in a decision to withhold funding from Ukraine. Can you explain to us now differently why, why was funding withheld?”

Mulvaney launched into a lengthy response about Trump’s general opposition to foreign aid and concerns about corruption, then added “Did he also mention to me in the past the corruption that related to the DNC server? Absolutely. No question about that. But that’s it, and that’s why we hung up the money.”

“So the demand for an investigation into the Democrats was part of the reason that he ordered to withhold funding from Ukraine,” Karl said.

“The look back to what happened in 2016, certainly, was part of the things that he was worried about in corruption with that nation, and that is absolutely appropriate,” Mulvaney said.

“Withholding the funding,” Karl clarified.

“Yeah. Which ultimately then flowed,” Mulvaney said, then launched into another digression.

“But to be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo, it is funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democrats’ server happens as well,” Karl said.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney said, then gave examples that did not involve political opponents of American presidents.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]