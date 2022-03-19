Trump CRUSHING Biden By Whopping 43 Points in 2024 Poll — Among The Unvaccinated

Former President and current part-time Florida Man Donald Trump is absolutely crushing President Joe Biden in a new 2024 poll — among unvaccinated voters.

With the rest of Americans, it’s a different story.

A YouGov poll published this week asked respondents “If the 2024 election were held today, who would you vote for?”

Among all respondents, President Biden holds a four-point lead, with 41 percent saying they’d vote for Biden versus 37 percent for Trump, and 22 percent “not sure.”

But among respondents who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Trump holds a 43-point lead, with 58 percent of the unvaccinated saying they’ll vote for him versus 15 percent who will vote for Biden.

Among fully-vaccinated respondents, Biden holds a 28-point lead, 55 percent to Trump’s 27 percent.

The split was even more pronounced when respondents were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?”

Respondents who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19disapproved of Biden by a whopping 71 percent to 21 percnt.

Among fully-vaccinated respondents, 52 percent approve of President Biden’s job performance, while 44 percent disapprove.

Things have changed considerably since last May, when an early 2024 poll showed Biden beating Trump by 12 points, but losing among the unvaccinated by a 47%-31% margin. Trump only gained one point since then among all respondents, but Biden lost 7 points, and “not sure” gained.

The divide is a reflection of a sharp partisan split among respondents who haven’t been fully vaccinated, and those who have. A full 43 percent of Republicans say they haven’t received any vaccine doses, compared to just 13 percent for Democrats, and many more Democrats than Republicans have been fully vaccinated and/or boosted.

President Biden’s approval experienced a surge following his State of the Union address, and perhaps buoyed by public sentiment about the war in Ukraine, but remains in the low forties in the major polling averages.

