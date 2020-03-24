Trump FEMA Chief on Ending Coronavirus Social Distancing Next Week: ‘Leave it to the Scientists’

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor told CNN that coronavirus social distancing “is working” and that he would “leave it to the scientists” whether such measures should be relaxed by the end of the month as President Donald Trump has proposed.

Gaynor was interviewed on Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, and anchor John Berman asked about the social distancing measures that Trump has been campaigning to end as soon as next week.

Berman asked Gaynor “up until this point, how has social distancing helped you battle this emergency?”

“It’s working,” Gaynor said. “It’s working across the country, there are some hot spots, but it is every American’s role I think to play is do what you can. This is just not having the other guy do it, it’s about you doing it, and simple things. Social distancing, staying at home if you’re sick, washing your hands, all those kind of things are making a difference. Keep doing them, it will make us get out of this crisis that much faster.”

“How would the end of social distancing make your job harder?” Berman asked.

“Well I think it’s about timing, so I leave the timing up to the medical professionals and the scientists about when we get out of it,” Gaynor replied, and said his focus is on getting critical supplies to the states that need them.

“The reason I was asking, though, is the president is now talking about phasing out social distancing in some places as soon as the end of the month,” Berman said, and asked “if that will have an impact on the job you’re doing?”

“Again, I’ll leave all that scientific decisions to the experts, if it’s timed right I think it won’t have an impact,” Gaynor said, and repeated his current focus is on critical supplies.

As recently as last week, Trump himself said the coronavirus outbreak could last well into July or August. At Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, Trump was unable to say that government medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci agree on relaxing precautions as soon as next week.

