Trump, in Tweetstorm Featuring Tomi Lahren, James Woods and a Sex Counselor, Suggests End to Lockdown After 15 Days

By Joe DePaoloMar 23rd, 2020, 8:56 am

President Donald Trump, in a lengthy tweetstorm Monday morning, sent strong signals that he wants the coronavirus lockdown to end after 15 days.

Late Sunday night, the president, in an all-caps dispatch, wrote:

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO”

On Monday morning, a series of retweets gave a clear indication of which way he is leaning. Among those posts shared by the president, a Tweet from sex counselor Dr. Dawn Michael.

“The fear of the virus cannot collapse our economy that President Trump has built up,” Dr. Michael wrote. “We The People are smart enough to keep away from others if we know that we are sick or they are sick! After 15 days are over the world can begin to heal!”

Other retweets from Trump suggested the 15 days to slow the spread plan implemented by his White House will not extend beyond that period.

The retweets follow an Axios report Monday morning from Jonathan Swan, which said that Trump and senior White House officials are “losing patience” with the shutdown.

“At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy,” Swan wrote.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren and actor James Woods also made cameos in the president’s tweet spree. Lahren’s comment criticized the idea of releasing prisoners who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“So we are all basically on house arrest but they are letting the prisoners out?” Lahren wrote. “Sounds like a brilliant idea.”

And Woods took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden.

