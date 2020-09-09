comScore

Trump Goes After ‘Rapidly Fading’ Bob Woodward for ‘Boring Book’ He Did 18 Interviews For

By Josh FeldmanSep 9th, 2020, 9:27 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book have dropped and already President Donald Trump is going after him for it.

Trump categorized it on Twitter Wednesday night as the latest attack on him after “Fake stories and investigations,” the “Russia HOAX,” “the failed impeachment,” and the Atlantic’s “MADE UP STORY.”

And then he referenced “the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book.”

Of course, as has been made clear already, the president sat down with Woodward for the book for 18 separate interviews. Woodward recorded those interviews and has hours and hours of tape.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump was “ecstatic” about speaking to Woodward for this book but “at some point along the way, he had a change of heart, becoming convinced that Woodward was using him.”

Trump attacked Woodward’s book last month, saying it “will be a FAKE,” again, despite sitting down for many interviews with him.

