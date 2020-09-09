Trump Goes After ‘Rapidly Fading’ Bob Woodward for ‘Boring Book’ He Did 18 Interviews For

Several excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book have dropped and already President Donald Trump is going after him for it.

Trump categorized it on Twitter Wednesday night as the latest attack on him after “Fake stories and investigations,” the “Russia HOAX,” “the failed impeachment,” and the Atlantic’s “MADE UP STORY.”

And then he referenced “the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book.”

For years Fake stories and investigations, then the phony Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, next Ukraine and the failed Impeachment, now the crummy Atlantic Magazine’s MADE UP STORY, and lastly, the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Of course, as has been made clear already, the president sat down with Woodward for the book for 18 separate interviews. Woodward recorded those interviews and has hours and hours of tape.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump was “ecstatic” about speaking to Woodward for this book but “at some point along the way, he had a change of heart, becoming convinced that Woodward was using him.”

Trump attacked Woodward’s book last month, saying it “will be a FAKE,” again, despite sitting down for many interviews with him.

