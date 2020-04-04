At Saturday’s Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, President Donald Trump said that the government was using “every power, every authority, every single resource we’ve got” to get America past the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible, repeatedly insisting that the country needed to get back to work.

The president had originally mentioned Easter, April 12, as a goal for easing social distancing guidelines and reopening the economy, but announced late last month that the federal government was now advising to keep those restrictions in place until at least April 30.

“We want to finish this war,” said Trump. “We have to get back to work.”

“We have to open our country again,” he said repeatedly. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

Trump said he had a phone conference with the commissioners of Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the PGA Tour, the LPGA, NASCAR and other major sports leagues.

“These are all the great leaders of sport, and they want to get back, they gotta get back, they can’t do this,” said Trump. “Their sports weren’t designed for it, the whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it.”

“We’re going to have to get back, we wanna get back soon, very soon.”

Trump also said that his administration was working to speed up economic relief, to both companies suffering under the economic lockdown, and working Americans whose wages had been reduced or had lost their jobs, “because when we open, we want to open strong.”

“Remember,” said Trump, “we had the greatest economy in the world, and then one day, we were told, ‘you gotta shut it down, stop it, tell everyone to stay home because of this horrible virus,’ and we did that, and we did the right thing but now we have to open, we have to open our country.”

Watch the video clips above, via Fox News.

