President Donald Trump was asked how he’d fight the stoking of “fears and division” in our country, and managed to sneak the phrase “Chinese plague” into a response that otherwise skirted the question completely.

During a brief interview for Gray Television, Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro told Trump “After weeks of protest, you said our nation does not need more stoking of fears and division,” and asked “How do you plan to live up to that?”

Trump delivered a lengthy response that was entirely premised on the economy — including several false statements — and the loaded term “Chinese plague.”

Well you know what I’m doing so much now, and I’m devoting so much time to it, are jobs and working so that our economy comes back. It is rockin’ and rollin’, it’s coming back, yesterday we had tremendous retail sales numbers, it was up 17.7%, which is more than double the projection. Nobody could even believe it. And the stock market went up, and the stock market soon is going to be as high, hopefully, it’ll keep going, as it was pre the Chinese plague coming in. Because when the plague came in, the whole thing changed. So I have to build it, once I built the greatest economy in the history of this country, in the history of the world, and now I’m doing it again. And we’ll top it, and we’ll top it very soon. But the numbers are great, the job numbers are great, we had the biggest, last month it was just announced two weeks ago, four last month, the biggest number job gain in the history of our country. We had the biggest job gain ever the history of our country, and I think we’re going to have a couple more of them and all of a sudden we’ll be back to where we were, and I expect to be beyond. So I’m devoting a lot of my time to the economy, I think it’s such an important thing. Very important for African-American, you know we had the best African American employment numbers in history, Asian numbers in history, women in history, Hispanic employment numbers, and unemployment numbers in history. And we’ll be back there pretty soon.

Trump and members of his administration took such heavy criticism for using the phrase “Chinese virus” that Trump had to make a statement about acts of bigotry toward Asian-Americans and moved away from using the term.

Watch the clip above via Gray Television.

