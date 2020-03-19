comScore

WATCH LIVE: CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE HOLDS BRIEFING

Washington Post Photographer Caught Trump Crossing Out ‘Coronavirus’ to Replace It With ‘Chinese Virus’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 19th, 2020, 3:02 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington Post White House photographer Jabin Botsford captured an incredible photo showing that President Donald Trump crossed out — with a sharpie marker — the word “Corona” and replaced with the word “Chinese” virus.

The images were captured during Trump’s coronavirus press conference held on Thursday.

“Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out “Corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House,” Botsford tweeted.

White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post Philip Rucker commended Botsford’s “eagle-eye” in capturing the edit.

Many other journalists commended Botsford’s photo:

On Wednesday, Trump dismissed the idea that the terms “Chinese virus” or “Kung-Flu” referring to Covid-19 are racist while arguing the coronavirus originated from China.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: