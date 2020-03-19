Washington Post Photographer Caught Trump Crossing Out ‘Coronavirus’ to Replace It With ‘Chinese Virus’
Washington Post White House photographer Jabin Botsford captured an incredible photo showing that President Donald Trump crossed out — with a sharpie marker — the word “Corona” and replaced with the word “Chinese” virus.
The images were captured during Trump’s coronavirus press conference held on Thursday.
“Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out “Corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House,” Botsford tweeted.
Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out “Corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ
— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020
White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post Philip Rucker commended Botsford’s “eagle-eye” in capturing the edit.
Trump, in his distinctive Sharpie script, crossed out “Corona” and wrote in “Chinese.” Eagle-eyed @jabinbotsford got the close up —> https://t.co/CSNSawgpjl
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 19, 2020
Many other journalists commended Botsford’s photo:
Yet again eagle-eyed @jabinbotsford spots Trump’s editing. https://t.co/5cmzsVWceJ
— Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) March 19, 2020
Fascinating close-up shots by @jabinbotsford of Trump’s notes where he has crossed out “Corona” with “Chinese”. Also look at the font size of the rest of his notes! The President of the United States is a man-child. pic.twitter.com/osbRn19AlK
— Jack Moore (@JFXM) March 19, 2020
Incredible job, @jabinbotsford https://t.co/GCPABx904l
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) March 19, 2020
Trump making sure to double down in “Chinese virus.” The amazing @jabinbotsford captures it. https://t.co/U0EjrxchOt
— Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) March 19, 2020
On Wednesday, Trump dismissed the idea that the terms “Chinese virus” or “Kung-Flu” referring to Covid-19 are racist while arguing the coronavirus originated from China.
