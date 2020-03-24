Trump Questioned By Fox on Apparent Move Away From ‘Chinese Virus’ Rhetoric

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer spoke with President Donald Trump after today’s big town hall and made a point of asking if he’s shifting away from “Chinese virus” rhetoric this week.

At Monday’s press conference, the president made a point of speaking out on protecting Asian-Americans, and one Washington Post photographer caught a glimpse of the added paragraph as well as “Chinese” being crossed out in a reference on the page to “the Chinese virus”:

Last night President @realDonaldTrump speech notes looked a little different. Chinese was crossed out by hand and an extra paragraph about protecting Asian Americans was taped in. #trumpnotes #trump #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/xw9dqti4tG — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 24, 2020

(Just last week that same photographer noticed Trump had crossed out “corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” virus.)

Hemmer today said, “I’ve been with you for a few hours. You’ve called this the Chinese virus. You did not use that today.”

Trump started by talking about his good relationship with President Xi, telling Hemmer, “They went through a lot. You know, some people say other things. They went through a lot. They lost thousands of people, they’ve been through hell.”

He said he doesn’t “regret” referring to it as the “Chinese virus,” saying, “They do name it after places. It came from China… They accused us of having done it through our soldiers.”

“Everyone knows it came out of China,” the president concluded, “but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

