Trump Roasted for Threatening ‘War Crimes’ in Ingraham Interview: ‘Too Batsh*t Crazy’ For Fox News

President Donald Trump was criticized for threatening to pillage oil from Syria during an interview with Laura Ingraham, during which even the supportive host pushed back against the suggestion.

In an interview broadcast Friday night on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Trump tried to rebut criticism of his Syria policy, and alternately claimed to be taking the oil, to have already taken the oil, and to be merely protecting the oil.

“And then they say he left troops in Syria. You know what I did? I left troops to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil…” Trump said, as Ingraham rushed to clean it up for him.

“Not taking the oil, they’re not taking the oil,” Ingraham said.

“Well, maybe we will. Maybe we won’t,” Trump said.

“They’re protecting the facility,” Ingraham said.

“I don’t know. Maybe we should take it, but we have the oil. Right now, the United States has the oil. So they say he left troops in Syria. No. I got rid of all of them other than we’re protecting the oil. We have the oil,” Trump said.

“Taking the oil” would violate international law, as several Twitter users pointed out. Vox’s Aaron Rupar noted the strangeness of the new normal in which the world finds itself:

Here’s a preposterously spray-tanned President of the United States bragging about war crimes on TV tonight. This is normal now. pic.twitter.com/jDYeNzYLeW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2020

Al Jazeera host Medhi Hasan was more detailed in his assessment of Trump and his interviewer, writing “est part is when far right Laura Ingraham tries to give Trump an out when he says ‘we’re taking the oil’ & says ‘you’re not ‘taking’ the oil’ and he says, nope, ‘maybe we are’.”

“Love it when Trump is too batshit crazy and far right for the batshit crazy far right hosts at Fox…” he added.

Best part is when far right Laura Ingraham tries to give Trump an out when he says ‘we’re taking the oil’ & says ‘you’re not ‘taking’ the oil’ and he says, nope, ‘maybe we are’. Love it when Trump is too batshit crazy and far right for the batshit crazy far right hosts at Fox… https://t.co/iE61re7nZi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 11, 2020

Other prominent Twitter users weighed in as well, mostly along similar lines:

In one week alone Trump has claimed two war crimes: that he will bomb cultural sites in Iran, and “take the oil” in Syria. This is what happens when a crazy man is surrounded by sycophants. https://t.co/nvxhjuYF8M — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 11, 2020

In 42 seconds, how many times the word OIL is uttered? I counted 9 OIL + 1 it (oil) for Trump, 2 OIL for the reporter, adding up to 12 OIL… It cannot get crazier than this. But, I am glad that the so-called "Human Rights, Fighting Terrorism" pretext/facade is exposed. — Edip Yüksel (@edipyuksel) January 11, 2020

The best part of this is Laura Ingraham trying to bail him out and Trump's like "Nah fuck that we're taking the oil" https://t.co/58d5r0S2rQ — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 11, 2020

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

