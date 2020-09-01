Trump Says Nobody Wants to Mention Antifa, But He’s Cracking Down on The ‘Very Bad’ Group: ‘We Are Doing a Big Number’ on Them

President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted his administration’s stance against antifa, telling a gathering of law enforcement officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin that his administration is “doing a big number” on the group.

“They don’t want to mention the word ‘antifa,’” Trump said at an afternoon roundtable with police officials, in reference to the media. “Nobody wants to mention it. This is a bad group of people. Very, very bad, very dangerous group of people. And we are doing a big number on antifa. They’re bad.”

Members of the left-wing antifa — which bills itself as an anti-facist group — have been tied to violence at protests around the nation. Police in Portland on Tuesday were reportedly investigating one member of the group, 48-year-old Michael Reinoehl, for a weekend shooting leading to the death of a right-wing protester in that city.

Trump additionally highlighted Operation Legend, a federal initiative named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was killed the morning of June 29 by a stray bullet as he was asleep in his home in Kansas City, Missouri. Trump said the program to enhance police resources around the country was succeeding, citing 1,000 arrests made last month in the city of Chicago.

“It is a thing that has really worked out amazingly well,” Trump said.

The president was in Kenosha on Tuesday along with Attorney General William Barr to speak with police officials. The city has been the scene of chaos since August 23, when police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake during their response to a domestic disturbance.

Watch above via the White House.

