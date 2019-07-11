At Thursday’s social media summit, President Donald Trump shouted out his staunch Twitter supporters and meme-generating trolls on the right, who have recently sometimes been accused of wavering into racist or anti-semitic territory.

“It’s true. Some of you are extraordinary,” Trump told the audience. “Can’t say everybody. The crap you think of is unbelievable.”

He also complained about his number of Twitter followers. He said it was suspicious that he would sometimes lose large numbers of followers in one day, and that some people who “nobody cares about” seem to have a lot of followers. “A lot of people buy people, I don’t want to do that, because it would be a front page story,” said Trump.

He told social media personalities “We’re going to be fighting for you very hard,” saying he’d summon the social media companies which weren’t invited to the summit in the coming month to discuss conservative censorship grievances.

Trump, at one point, invited Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to the stage, a Republican who has called for stricter regulations of tech companies to avoid censorship.

The president then invited supporter and singer-songwriter Joy Villa to the stage. “You wear those dresses. You’re very brave there in Hollywood,” he said. “You have a lot of secret support in Hollywood. More than you know.” He also gave a shoutout and a warm embrace to Trump supporters and media personalities Diamond and Silk.

Trump also explained his reasoning for incessantly tweeting, saying that when he puts out press releases no one cares, but when he tweets the media goes wild. He also attempted to explain away his frequent typos. “I’m very, very careful. Really I’m actually a good speller, but everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain,” said the president.

