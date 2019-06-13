Trump White House Says OSC Is Violating Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Free Speech’ By Calling for Firing

President Donald Trump‘s White House press shop was quick to respond to the news that the Office of Special Counsel has called for Kellyanne Conway‘s firing for repeated violations of federal law by stating that their findings “violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process.”

On Thursday afternoon, the OSC released a report finding that Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, and recommending she be removed from federal service.

Immediately following that report, White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves released a statement condemning the ruling.

“The Office of Special Counsel’s (OSC) unprecedented actions against Kellyanne Conway are deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process,” the statement read. “Others, of all political views, have objected to the OSC’s unclear and unevenly applied rules which have a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees. Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations — and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act.”

Conway dismissed the OSC’s findings during with reporters two weeks ago and made false claims about the allegations that led to the findings.

Update: Conway doesn’t appear to be taking the news so well. According to CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers, Conway ejected him from a White House press office when he asked her for a reaction:

I was just standing in an office in the WH press office when Kellyanne Conway came in. I asked for her reaction to this. She pointed to the door and said “can you leave, please?” Later, I asked her again, and she said: “I have no reaction. Why would I give you a reaction?“ https://t.co/DZWKJsQLQb — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) June 13, 2019

