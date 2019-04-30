UNC Charlotte Campus on Lockdown After Multiple People Shot

The UNC Charlotte campus is on lockdown tonight after reports of shots fired in the area.
The university’s website had a banner alert warning about an “active assailant,” saying, “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.”
NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf
— UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019
NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.
— UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019
There is reporting that several people were shot and two people have been killed.
BREAKING: Getting closer to the heart of @unccharlotte where sources are telling @wsoctv multiple people have been shot on campus. We have a full team working to get more info now. Turn on Channel 9 for continuous live coverage. pic.twitter.com/XdI2XUrB5q
— Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) April 30, 2019
BREAKING UPDATE: @CMPD chief @chiefputney just arrived at @unccharlotte after reports of multiple people shot on campus. Still very active. Watch @wsoctv NOW for continuing coverage. pic.twitter.com/4vFbGvtYCi
— Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) April 30, 2019
We are reporting several people shot on campus. Working to confirm more details. UNCC has told students to remain sheltered in place.
— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) April 30, 2019
BREAKING: Mecklenburg EMS says two people have died, two have serious injuries and two have non life threatening injuries #UNCC @wsoctv
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2019
Breaking at UNCC: 2 dead, 2 being treated with life threatening injuries, 2 with non life-threatening injuries, numbers still being tallied accdg to law enforcement. @WBTV_News is live now updating info.
— David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) April 30, 2019
UPDATE –– 7:06 pm ET: One video posted to Twitter appears to show the individual being taken into custody:
UNCC Shooter being taken away, hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/l7QsgUtwbS
— Katherine Lopez (@K_lopez94) April 30, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.
[image via screengrab]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com