UNC Charlotte Campus on Lockdown After Multiple People Shot

The UNC Charlotte campus is on lockdown tonight after reports of shots fired in the area.

The university’s website had a banner alert warning about an “active assailant,” saying, “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.”

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

There is reporting that several people were shot and two people have been killed.

BREAKING: Getting closer to the heart of @unccharlotte where sources are telling @wsoctv multiple people have been shot on campus. We have a full team working to get more info now. Turn on Channel 9 for continuous live coverage. pic.twitter.com/XdI2XUrB5q — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) April 30, 2019

BREAKING UPDATE: @CMPD chief @chiefputney just arrived at @unccharlotte after reports of multiple people shot on campus. Still very active. Watch @wsoctv NOW for continuing coverage. pic.twitter.com/4vFbGvtYCi — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) April 30, 2019

We are reporting several people shot on campus. Working to confirm more details. UNCC has told students to remain sheltered in place. — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) April 30, 2019

BREAKING: Mecklenburg EMS says two people have died, two have serious injuries and two have non life threatening injuries #UNCC @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2019

Breaking at UNCC: 2 dead, 2 being treated with life threatening injuries, 2 with non life-threatening injuries, numbers still being tallied accdg to law enforcement. @WBTV_News is live now updating info. — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) April 30, 2019

UPDATE –– 7:06 pm ET: One video posted to Twitter appears to show the individual being taken into custody:

UNCC Shooter being taken away, hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/l7QsgUtwbS — Katherine Lopez (@K_lopez94) April 30, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

