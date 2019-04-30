comScore

UNC Charlotte Campus on Lockdown After Multiple People Shot

By Josh FeldmanApr 30th, 2019, 6:54 pm

The UNC Charlotte campus is on lockdown tonight after reports of shots fired in the area.

The university’s website had a banner alert warning about an “active assailant,” saying, “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.”

There is reporting that several people were shot and two people have been killed.

UPDATE –– 7:06 pm ET: One video posted to Twitter appears to show the individual being taken into custody:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

[image via screengrab]

