‘Ugh!’ Fox News Host Groans After Being Told Jimmy Kimmel’s Ratings Are Up Amidst Widow-Gate

Fox News’ Emily Compagno let out an audible groan on Monday after her Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner informed her that Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings are up.

During a discussion about Kimmel joking that First Lady Melania Trump has “a glow like an expectant widow” just a couple of days before the latest attempt on her husband’s life.

Shortly after Compagno praised the first lady for her statement condemning Kimmel and expressed her disdain for “the permissive ecosystem within that journalism is also rewarding these people’s behavior,” Faulkner dropped the bomb.

“Our team at Outnumbered looked this up: his numbers are actually up,” revealed Faulkner.

“Ugh!” exclaimed Compagno.

“Yeah, that means it sells against, you know, [Stephen] Colbert and [Jimmy] Fallon, and I don’t watch enough nighttime news to know if they’re even competitive with each other, or with the audience — it’s 1.8 million a night which is far less than most of the daytime programming on Fox,” continued Faulkner. “But, you know, it’s interesting they have seen a sharp downturn in previous years leading into this one, but his numbers are up. So the landscape is falling down — Greg Gutfeld’s better than everybody, his number’s almost double that — but it is interesting. There are people out there who like calling first lady an unexpected widow.”

“I do actually think that Jimmy Kimmel learned a lesson from that entire saga, and it’s that he could get away with it,” argued Kaylee McGhee White. “Because not only was he re-platformed by ABC even after many of the local affiliates threatened to drop him entirely from their channels, but you had the entire liberal establishment rally around him and claimed that him being suspended for a week was an attack on free speech. That was the end of the world for liberal journalists everywhere, when he took a nice paid week off.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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