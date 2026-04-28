James Carville applauded himself this week for stopping short of calling President Donald Trump the “antichrist” in a video posted just days after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In a video for Politico, Carville, who had proudly declared he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” dismissed the backlash he has received for vulgar rants about Trump, saying he’s actually fairly modest in his mind about how he criticizes Trump.

He said:

Many times people have criticized me because I’ve called Trump the MF-word and I’ve called him worse than that, and I’ve called him a sack of sh**. Rod [Dreher], who is Vance’s spiritual mentor, and Tucker Carlson, who is a person of some substance in the Republican Party, have both called Trump the Antichrist. Well, even I haven’t gotten there. So, please, all the people that fight in the street about my name-calling, understand this. I have not yet referred to Donald John Trump as the Antichrist. Alright? Because I think Antichrist would be smarter than him.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, made his first court appearance on Monday after being charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

White House officials have blamed the shooting on rhetoric from Democrats about Trump.

White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week:

As you all know, we disagree often, myself in this role and all of you in the news media. But those disagreements must remain peaceful. Debating, peaceful protesting, and voting are how we need to settle disagreements, not bullets. Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump. This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators, yes, by elected members of the Democrat Party, and even some in the media. This hateful and constant and violent rhetoric directed at President Trump day after day after day for 11 years has helped to legitimize this violence and bring us to this dark moment.

Watch above via Politicon.

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