A swing senator whose vote was crucial in confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has gone viral for a compilation of old footage in which she repeatedly insisted Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In footage posted by progressive political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is shown on five different occasions ahead of Kavanaugh’s confirmation saying that the justice assured her that he would not vote to overturn Roe — as he now appears poised to do.

“I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade,” Collins told CNN’s Dana Bash in 2018. She added, “He noted that Roe had been reaffirmed 19 years later by Planned Parenthood vs. Casey. And that it was precedent on precedent. He said it should be extremely rare that it should be overturned.”

“And you have, obviously, full confidence?” Bash asked.

“I do,” Collins replied.

Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/FFaVMpkU6W — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 3, 2022

In an appearance on 60 Minutes in October 2018, Collins went even further — saying that Kavanaugh’s position on Roe was a potential dealbreaker for her.

“I could not vote for a judge who had demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because it would indicate a lack of respect for precedent,” Collins said. “What Judge Kavanaugh told me — and he’s the first Supreme Court nominee that I’ve interviewed, out of six, who has told me this — is that he views precedent not just as a legal doctrine, but as rooted in our constitution.”

Though Kavanugh was confirmed by a 50-48 margin, many believe Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) may not have stood alone among Democrats in supporting Kavanaugh, if the judge’s appointment to the Court rested on his vote.

The viral clip has been viewed well over two million times as of this writing, and as a result, the senator has drawn intense blowback from progressives:

Thanks, Susan Collins — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 3, 2022

Tonight its worth acknowledging what a disgrace Susan Collins is. This is her legacy. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022

But Susan Collins assured me, promised me that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would never overturn settled law. And she’s NEVER wrong. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 3, 2022

somebody ask @SenatorCollins what happened to ~ settled law ~ https://t.co/LFWNjDKnIA — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) May 3, 2022

No word yet on whether Susan Collins is concerned or Joe Biden has realized it’s not 1991. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 3, 2022

Watch above.

