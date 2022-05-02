BREAKING: Supreme Court to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Per Draft of Majority Opinion Obtained by POLITICO

The Supreme Court is set to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark reproductive rights case that recognized abortion as a constitutionally protected right, according to POLITICO, which dropped a leaked draft of a majority opinion Monday night.

The case centers on a Mississippi abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Dec. 1, 2021.

POLITICO obtained a draft of the opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes, also referring to Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

POLITICO noted, “No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending. The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term.”

In an email to staff, the publication’s editors told employees they are sure that the opinion is authentic:

Team, Just now on our site, we’ve published a story, along with an accompanying side bar and document, on a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade. After an extensive review process, we are confident of the authenticity of the draft. This unprecedented view into the justices’ deliberations is plainly news of great public interest. We take our responsibilities to our readers and our publication with the greatest seriousness. Our obligation, as protected by the First Amendment, is to report the news and inform our audience. Our journalism speaks for itself, and that’s no different here. Matt Dafna

This is a developing story.

