Viral TikTok Shows Mariah Carey Using Teleprompter for Lyrics to ‘All I Want For Christmas’ at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, performing her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas — but not without a little help.

On Thursday, just before Santa Claus officially ushered in the holiday season, Carey performed what’s widely considered the most popular Christmas song of all time.

The singer, 52, was flanked by a crew of dancers, including her own children Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, as she stood atop a giant star.

merry christmas from mariah carey! pic.twitter.com/QZ3xpojpgw — Vulture (@vulture) November 24, 2022

But one perspective the television cameras didn’t show you was the helpful aid used by Carey: a giant teleprompter with the lyrics to her own song.

TikToker Sydney Barinas (Mohr) uploaded the now viral video on Friday and quickly garnered over 5.4 million views.

The video shows Carey’s viewpoint of the performance as she stared into various cameras, crew members, with a large teleprompter propped up in the middle, scrolling through the songs lyrics.

The song was originally released in 1994 on the singer’s fourth studio album and quickly became a holiday classic.

In an interview with W Magazine last week, Carey spoke about her career being defined by the song and explained that Christmas to her means so much more after growing up “with a messed-up life.”

“I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is,” Carey said.

“I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won’t go into it. But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be,” she concluded.

Watch above via Sydney Barinas (Mohr) on TikTok.

