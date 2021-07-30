President Joe Biden’s aides were captured on camera on Friday rushing a note to inform him there was something on his face during a briefing with a group of seven Western governors.

“Sir, there is something on your chin,” the note said in big, bold lettering. The revelation came only after Biden already spent roughly 50 minutes at the virtual roundtable with the orange-tinted object on his chin. Its lettering was captured in a picture taken by Associated Press photographer Andrew Harnik.

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris was speaking when the note arrived. She and Biden were speaking about preparedness for Western wildfires with Govs. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Jay Inslee (D-WA), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Brad Little (R-ID), Kate Brown (D-OR), Tim Walz (D-MN), and Mark Gordon (R-WY). The White House announced two new working groups on Friday — the Wildfire Resilience Interagency Working Group and the Extreme Heat Interagency Working Group — aimed at addressing the issue.

We all know what that card says pic.twitter.com/yPF7OFMOrm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2021

