Oklahoma GOP Ties Vaccine Mandates to the Holocaust by Posting Star of David Meme on Facebook

The Republican Party of Oklahoma is under fire for posting a meme on its Facebook page that likens Covid-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

In the post, the state’s GOP urged followers of the page to contact Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and, “Politely request he call for a special legislative session to address private employer VACCINE mandates, or their employees face risk of termination.”

Pinnell is currently acting governor while Gov. Kevin Stitt is out of the country.

The meme accompanying the post features a yellow badge reminiscent of the Star of David patches the Nazis made Jews to wear. It reads, “Unvaccinated” and features a microchip, as well as a faux identification number that includes the number “666,” in what is a clear reference to the “number of the beast” described in the Book of Revelation.

“Those who don’t KNOW history, are DOOMED to repeat it,” the meme reads.

One commenter replied, “As a Jew I am completely disgusted by this post. This is a horrifying very false comparison. How dare you.”

This isn’t the first time this ridiculous comparison has been invoked. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came under in May for saying, “We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”

Greene later apologized after intense criticism.

Many public and private entities are currently grappling with the question of whether to require vaccines as a condition for employment or enrollment. Some states have already outlawed such vaccine mandates. However, those bans may not survive the legal challenges that will likely ensue.

