comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP AT WEST POINT GRADUATION

WATCH All of Sarah Cooper’s Side-Splitting Trump TikTok Videos in 13 Minutes

By Tommy ChristopherJun 13th, 2020, 3:19 pm

Standup Comic and viral sensation Sarah Cooper has swept a pandemic-weary nation with her short but sweet visual commentaries on President Donald Trump, all of which you can watch in a matter of minutes.

Cooper took the next steps in her path to stardom this week when she secured a new talent agency and landed a guest spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she debuted another of her trademark videos.

The premise is simple, yet flawlessly executed. Cooper lip-syncs to a short snippet of Trump’s musings at press conferences and other events, and adds her own visual commentary through the use of gestures, facial expressions, and the occasional prop.

In honor of Cooper’s impending graduation to super-stardom, we’ve gathered the TikTok videos that she has posted on Twitter for your enjoyment, because there are many worse ways to spend a few minutes on a Saturday.

Watch Cooper’s Tonight Show interview above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: