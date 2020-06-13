WATCH All of Sarah Cooper’s Side-Splitting Trump TikTok Videos in 13 Minutes

Standup Comic and viral sensation Sarah Cooper has swept a pandemic-weary nation with her short but sweet visual commentaries on President Donald Trump, all of which you can watch in a matter of minutes.

Cooper took the next steps in her path to stardom this week when she secured a new talent agency and landed a guest spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she debuted another of her trademark videos.

The premise is simple, yet flawlessly executed. Cooper lip-syncs to a short snippet of Trump’s musings at press conferences and other events, and adds her own visual commentary through the use of gestures, facial expressions, and the occasional prop.

In honor of Cooper’s impending graduation to super-stardom, we’ve gathered the TikTok videos that she has posted on Twitter for your enjoyment, because there are many worse ways to spend a few minutes on a Saturday.

How to leadership pic.twitter.com/BGy6dsGvvb — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 15, 2020

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

How to mayor of Las Vegas featuring @KatieMoNYC pic.twitter.com/ZG6zQukZMa — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 30, 2020

How to strong death totals pic.twitter.com/YkMoH3ncpV — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 1, 2020

How to moistly pic.twitter.com/qsMcbpu2p4 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 5, 2020

How to grief pic.twitter.com/kvyR7f5cID — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 7, 2020

How to testing pic.twitter.com/y9iwLK0N12 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 9, 2020

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

How to hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/yMObDCFGXS — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 19, 2020

How to the black people pic.twitter.com/iCBXIKTI8N — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 30, 2020

How to bible pic.twitter.com/Kib5lTdlRt — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

How to bible 2 pic.twitter.com/snjoQzTRyK — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

How to bible 3 cuz I’m neurotic pic.twitter.com/e4k25uK6AS — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020

How to lobster pic.twitter.com/PZTlomCi5T — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 9, 2020

How to water pic.twitter.com/1wCzqAlvMq — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 13, 2020

How to real estate pic.twitter.com/TBKMYM38ru — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 13, 2020

Watch Cooper’s Tonight Show interview above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]