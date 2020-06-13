WATCH: Comedian Sarah Cooper Drops Hilarious New Trump Video ‘How to Bathroom’ on The Tonight Show

Viral sensation Sarah Cooper dropped another of her much-anticipated viral impersonations of President Donald Trump exclusively on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, lip-syncing her way through a speech on… toilets?

The 35 year-old comic has taken social media by storm with her short but hilarious TikTok videos that cannily capture the surreal stream-of-consciousness that emanates from 1600 Pennsylvania ave. Cooper capped off a week that saw her sign with a new talent agency by landing a guest shot on The Tonight Show.

Cooper apparently has a big fan in host Jimmy Fallon, who introduced her newest creation on Friday night’s episode, and later interviewed her about the process of creating the clips.

In the video, Cooper provides her own visual commentary to a Trump rant about water pressure from a December 19 business roundtable. You can play along below from the official White House transcript:

We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucet on — in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it — and you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet; you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. It’s dripping out — very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So, EPA is looking at that very strongly, at my suggestion. You go into a new building or a new house or a new home, and they have standards, “Oh, you don’t get water.” You can’t wash your hands, practically, there’s so little water comes out of the faucet. And the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands. You end up using the same amount of water.

Sadly, Cooper’s video cuts off before Trump regaled the assembled business leaders with an important revelation about water falling from the sky:

So we’re looking at, very seriously, at opening up the standard. And there may be some areas where we’ll go the other route — desert areas. But for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that it comes down — it’s called rain — (laughter) — that they don’t know — they don’t know what to do with it.

It’s called rain.

Watch the clip above via NBC.

