WATCH: Biden Aide Frantically Tries to Herd Unruly Press Pool From Scenic Biden/Macron Photo Op

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief photo op that ended in something approaching a fracas, as reporters had to be shepherded away repeatedly as they shouted questions.

The presidents spoke for several minutes after a bilateral meeting on comically scenic Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England (which Queen Elizabeth II is apparently not the queen of), sitting in tasteful Rattan chairs around a tiny coffee table that appeared to be fashioned from a tree stump.

Here’s how the White House press pool report described the op:

As the pool was ushered in, Biden offered pleasantries, commenting on the scenic backdrop: “The sun is shining, we’re on this beach, I’m well,” Biden said. “And I’m with the president of France, that makes me even feel better.” Biden added that he and Macron had enjoyed a good couple of days so far, and that he’d had some time with President Macron to get to know him better. Macron, citing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, said that “for all these issues, what we need is cooperation.” He added that it is “great” to have a U.S. president who is willing to cooperate. “The United States, I’ve said before, we’re back,” Biden said. “The U.S. is back.” Biden also praised the “cohesion of NATO.” As the pool was ushered out, we asked Biden if he has, in fact, convinced allies that America is back. Biden, sunglasses in hand, gestured to Macron and said, “Ask him.” The pool then repeated the question, to which Macron replied, “Definitely.” Biden then ignored shouted questions about Putin and his upcoming summit in Geneva. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also spotted in the back of the scrum. The pool was originally limited to just six members, but the U.S. team successfully pushed for the full pool to join the spray, which your pool appreciated.

But that pool report didn’t quite capture the chaos that ensued following the presidents’ remarks. Most photo ops end with a press aide clearing out reporters who are shouting questions, but this one lasted longer than most.

Over the course of a minute and ahalf or so, the press shouted questions as a press wrangler tried to move them away, drawing comment from Macron, who complimented the aide.

But no sooner had Macron told the aide that her performance was “impressive” than the reporters tried to come back, only to be shooed away once more.

Watch above via Fox Carolina.

