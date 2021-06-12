CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for calling Queen Elizabeth II “the Queen of England” — which Queen Elizabeth apparently is not.

While anwering Twitter questions this week, Psaki told viewers that President Joe Biden would be “visiting the Queen of England” during his European trip.

But on Friday’s episode of The Lead, Tapper corrected Psaki — twice — and gave the press secretary an opportunity to clarify:

TAPPER: Okay. Finally, royals watchers were quick to catch you calling queen will you say the queen of England. This is not a mistake I would have caught, to be completely candid, but as I’m sure you are now well aware, there hasn’t actually been a queen of England since 1707. Her majesty is the queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. And — PSAKI: Absolutely. She — TAPPER: Go ahead. PSAKI: She certainly is. I appreciate the opportunity to correct myself. I will note that it was in an engagement of answering questions on Twitter. Not that that excuses it, but you’re absolutely right and I will forever never make that mistake again about her majesty, the queen of the United Kingdom. TAPPER: And Commonwealth. PSAKI: And Commonwealth, thank you. TAPPER: All right. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, thanks so much. PSAKI: Thanks, Jake.

As Tapper noted, this is of great concern to Anglophiles who glory in correcting people in the proper placement of rhetorical forks, but come on. England is a country in the United Kingdom, which is what Queen Elizabeth is the queen of, so how is she not the queen of England? If you ask someone in England “Who is your queen?” do they begin to flutter their eyelids until smoke comes out of their ears and then deactivate themselves forever?

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com