WATCH: CNN Plays Recording of Trump Telling Donors He Killed Soleimani Because He ‘Said Bad Things’

CNN has released audio of a private fundraiser during which President Donald Trump said he ordered the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani because “he said bad things” about the United States, and went on to provide a detailed account of the strike that included descriptions of military capabilities.

The network obtained audio of a Friday night fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, during which he told the high-dollar donors that he ordered the strike because of Soleimani’s threatening rhetoric and, according to CNN, did not describe any “imminent threat.”

“He said bad things about our country. he was saying things like ‘We’re going to attack your country. We’re going to kill your people.'” Trump says on the recording. “I said, look, how much of this shit do we have to listen to? How much are we going to listen to?”

Trump also gave a very detailed account of the raid that included information on U.S. military capabilities:

He went on to recount listening to military officials as they watched the strike from “cameras that are miles in the sky.” “They’re together sir,” Trump recalled the military officials saying. “Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. ‘2 minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. 30 seconds. 10, 9, 8 …’ ” “Then all of a sudden, boom,” he went on. “‘They’re gone, sir. Cutting off.’ ” “I said, where is this guy?” Trump continued. “That was the last I heard from him.”

Trump has previously claimed there was an “imminent threat” to four U.S. embassies, but several of his senior officials have said they did not see any intelligence to substantiate that claim.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

