WATCH: Hakeem Jeffries Pushes Back on Impeachment Being ‘Divisive’ — ‘Slavery Once Divided the Nation’

House Democratic Caucus Chairman and New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries took on the notion that the impeachment of President Donald Trump is too divisive to the country by noting other momentous issues that once divided the country — like slavery, women’s suffrage, and Jim Crow — that were “clarified” by courageous people.

The House of Representatives debated the articles of impeachment against Trump for several hours on Wednesday, during which time Chairman Jeffries rose to deliver a powerful statement.

Rep. Jeffries began by describing the accusations against Trump, saying that “Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political gain, and at the same time withheld, without justification, $391 million in military aid to a vulnerable Ukraine as part of a scheme to solicit foreign interference in an American election.”

“That is unacceptable, that is unconscionable, that is unconstitutional,” Jeffries said.

“There are some who cynically argue that the impeachment of this president will further divide an already fractured union,” Jeffries continued. “But there is a difference between division and clarification.”

“Slavery once divided the nation, but emancipators rose up to clarify that all men are created equally,” he said. “Suffrage once divided the nation, but women rose up to clarify that all voices must be heard in our democracy. Jim Crow once divided the nation, but civil rights champions rose up to clarify that all are entitled to equal protection under the law.”

“There is a difference between division and clarification,” Jeffries said, then concluded “We will hold this president accountable for his stunning abuse of power, we will hold this president accountable for undermining our national security, we will hold his president accountable for corrupting our democracy, we will impeach Donald John Trump, we will clarify that in America, no one is above the law.”

According to a recent Fox News poll, 54 percent of Americans support Trump’s impeachment, and 50 percent support his removal from office.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

