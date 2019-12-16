Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Says He’s ‘Stunned’ by Fox News Poll Showing Majority Support for Impeachment

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers he was “stunned” by a Fox News poll that shows 54 percent support for impeachment, which is all the more stunning considering he misstated the result as only fifty percent.

The recent Fox News poll didn’t get a lot of play on Monday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, but what there was noteworthy.

At the top of the show, Fox News correspondent Ellison Barber reported on the poll as an aside to the story of anti-impeachment New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s impending defection from the Democratic Party because Democrats in his district have roundly rejected him in internal polls.

“According to the latest Fox News poll, support for impeachment is holding steady, with 50% saying they favor impeaching and removing President Trump from office,” Barber said.

A few minutes later, Kilmeade brought the poll up on his own, saying “The Fox News poll came out, and I was stunned by this, it says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached.

“I was stunned to see that that’s the number. because I thought that things were trending away, although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the same poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” he added.

What that poll actually shows is 54 percent who support impeachment, and 50 percent who support impeachment and removal. Ellison Barber correctly stated the latter result, and simply did not mention the former. As Barber also noted, the Fox News poll has consistently shown this level of support for impeachment for several months.

Kilmeade is correct that Trump’s approval “ticked up” in the Fox News poll, from 42 percent in October to 45 percent in December. Fifty-three percent now saying they disapprove of Trump, down from 57 percent in October — which was the highest disapproval rating he’d ever registered in the Fox News poll.

Watch the clips above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]